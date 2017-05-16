FAQ

What's this project about? For many decades, mostly libertarians have been trying to create a new country by various methods that have ranged from unsuccessfully claiming an existing piece of land (Minerva, Liberland), to creating floating structures on the water (Seasteading). Unfortunately, none of these attempts have succeeded so far and have encountered substantial resistance from existing governments or were technically or financially too difficult. Our conclusion is that, to really gain sovereignty, the most efficient way is to negotiate with an existing government. There are many examples of governments granting another nation sovereignty over a part of their territory, the more prominent example being Guantanamo bay (Cuba), which the USA leased as a coaling and naval station in 1903 for $2000 payable in gold per year. Other more benevolent examples are the current discussions between Maldives and other nations to sell them a piece of land in an attempt to have a solution for their people once their islands permanently disappear because of rising ocean levels.

Which government are you negotiating with? We have started up preliminary talks with governments and interest is much higher than initially expected. For confidentiality reasons we are unable to disclose any names at this point, but we will do so as soon as we are allowed.

What are your selection criteria? Proximity to existing economic powerhouses (US, Europe, Asia)

Accessibility by water

Located in a safe, conflict-free area

Stable existing government

Nations with a significant national debt

A flexible constitution that allows granting sovereignty

Acceptable minimum size for the land